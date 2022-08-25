Deshhit: T Raja in jail due to fear of Owaisi?

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and his supporters had put a condition that suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh should be arrested again and today Hyderabad Police took T Raja Singh into custody. In order to maintain peace, police has arrested him.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 10:48 PM IST

