Deshhit: Taiwan's action from the lens of Zee News

China is seen continuously invading Taiwan's airspace and maritime boundaries, it is entering Taiwan's zone and doing military drills. Now Taiwan is also responding. Taiwan's military aircraft is also be seen practicing. In Deshhit today, watch Taiwan's action from the lens of Zee News.

|Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 12:24 AM IST
