Deshhit: The Inside Story of al-Zawahiri's 'The End'

The second Bin Laden of Terror has been killed. Al Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed by the US in Kabul on Sunday morning. But the entire plan of this operation was prepared in America's capital, Washington DC which is about 11,000 km from Kabul. Today in Deshhit, we will tell you the complete story of this operation that started 6 months ago.

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 09:40 PM IST

