Deshhit: TMC MLA Idris Ali targets Modi government in regard to Sri Lanka crisis

Mamta Banerjee's party TMC MLA Idris Ali targeted the Modi government in regard to the Sri Lanka crisis. Mamta Banerjee's MLA says that there will be a situation like Sri Lanka in India and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will have to run like the President of Sri Lanka.

|Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 12:09 AM IST
