Deshhit: Triple attack of cold, fog and snowfall in North India!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 11:21 PM IST

Entire North India including Delhi is facing the brunt of severe cold, snowfall and cold wave. The mercury remained below 2 degrees in the capital for the second day as well. The mountains are covered with a white sheet of snow.