Deshhit: Twin tower fell, now how will the debris be removed?

With all the preparations, the twin tower of Noida was demolished. A 100 meter high building was blown up with 3700 kg of gunpowder. The biggest thing is that the way this operation was planned, after the blast, similar pictures came out from ground report zero.

|Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 11:00 PM IST
