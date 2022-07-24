NewsVideos

Deshhit : West Bengal SSC Scam: How many characters of Bengal 'cash scandal'?

Number-2 in the Mamata government and West Bengal's strong minister Partha Chatterjee seems to be caught in the clutches of ED. Calling it a Bengal model, BJP has targeted Mamta Banerjee. Watch the full story of this alleged scam in Deshhit.

|Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 12:01 AM IST
