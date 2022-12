videoDetails

Deshhit: What did Manoj Sinha say on Target Killing in Kashmir?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 09:57 PM IST

In an EXCLUSIVE interview, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha spoke to Zee News about Narco-Terrorism, Kashmiri Pandits, and organizing G-20. Manoj Sinha said that efforts will be made to root out terrorism. He said that Kashmiri Pandits should get security under any circumstances.