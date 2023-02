videoDetails

Deshhit: What did Zelensky demand from Macron..so will there be a dog fight in Ukraine?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 10:29 PM IST

Zelensky's Europe tour may inflame more Russia-Ukraine war. Zelensky, fighting a war with Russia, has demanded fighter planes from Britain, France and the European Union during his tour. Watch Zee News' exclusive report!