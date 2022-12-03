हिन्दी
Videos
Deshhit: What is going on in Biden's mind?
|
Updated:
Dec 03, 2022, 10:20 PM IST
US President Joe Biden has called PM Modi his friend. Biden praised India on his Twitter handle. Biden expressed happiness over India being made the president of the G-20 organization.
