NewsVideos

Deshhit: Who is behind the conspiracy hatched in Karnataka's Shivamogga?

On August 15, people across the country were talking about peace and solidarity, while on the other hand a big conspiracy was being hatched in Shivamogga, Karnataka on this day. The conspiracy was to spoil the atmosphere of the city by creating tension between the two communities.

|Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 01:32 AM IST
On August 15, people across the country were talking about peace and solidarity, while on the other hand a big conspiracy was being hatched in Shivamogga, Karnataka on this day. The conspiracy was to spoil the atmosphere of the city by creating tension between the two communities.

All Videos

DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
8:36
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
9:28
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
7:8
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
8:48
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
15:57
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue

Trending Videos

8:36
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
9:28
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
7:8
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
8:48
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
15:57
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
Deshhit,shivamogga clashes,shivamogga clashes news,clashes erupt in shivamogga,Shivamogga,shivamogga news,shivamogga riots,clash in shivamogga,security has been tightened in shivamogga,shivamogga harsha,shivamogga clash,shivamogga news today,communal clash in shivamogga,Shivamogga violence,shivamogga latest news,violence breaks out in shivamogga,shivamogga violence news,man stabbed in shivamogga,shivamogga today news,clash between 2 groups in shivamogga,