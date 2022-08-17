Deshhit: Who is behind the conspiracy hatched in Karnataka's Shivamogga?

On August 15, people across the country were talking about peace and solidarity, while on the other hand a big conspiracy was being hatched in Shivamogga, Karnataka on this day. The conspiracy was to spoil the atmosphere of the city by creating tension between the two communities.

| Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 01:32 AM IST

