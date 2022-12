videoDetails

Deshhit: Why did 'booster dose' become important on the return of Corona?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 08:06 PM IST

Due to the return of Corona, patients are not getting beds in Chinese hospitals. In such a situation, India has also become cautious. Still, many people in India have not got booster doses done. There is a continuous appeal from doctors that people above 18 years of age must get booster doses done.