Deshhit: Why India didn't extend helping hand to Pakistan

Floods have wreaked havoc in Pakistan. In such a situation, India did not extend a helping hand because in 2021, India tried to send 50 thousand tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan. Then Pakistan refused to give way to India. When the Taliban pressurized them, then only Pakistan allowed them to send aid.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 10:26 PM IST

