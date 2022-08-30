NewsVideos

Deshhit: Why India didn't extend helping hand to Pakistan

Floods have wreaked havoc in Pakistan. In such a situation, India did not extend a helping hand because in 2021, India tried to send 50 thousand tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan. Then Pakistan refused to give way to India. When the Taliban pressurized them, then only Pakistan allowed them to send aid.

|Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 10:26 PM IST
Floods have wreaked havoc in Pakistan. In such a situation, India did not extend a helping hand because in 2021, India tried to send 50 thousand tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan. Then Pakistan refused to give way to India. When the Taliban pressurized them, then only Pakistan allowed them to send aid.

All Videos

Deshhit: US to sell weapons worth $ 1.1 billion to Taiwan
48:43
Deshhit: US to sell weapons worth $ 1.1 billion to Taiwan
Deshhit: Protests erupt in Iraq after Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr announces retirement from politics
15:15
Deshhit: Protests erupt in Iraq after Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr announces retirement from politics
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 30, 2022
7:4
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 30, 2022
Agenda India Ka: India-Taiwan ties strengthen with Lord Ganesha's worship
31:2
Agenda India Ka: India-Taiwan ties strengthen with Lord Ganesha's worship
Khabren Khatakhat: Family demands CBI probe in Sonali murder case
6:39
Khabren Khatakhat: Family demands CBI probe in Sonali murder case

Trending Videos

48:43
Deshhit: US to sell weapons worth $ 1.1 billion to Taiwan
15:15
Deshhit: Protests erupt in Iraq after Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr announces retirement from politics
7:4
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 30, 2022
31:2
Agenda India Ka: India-Taiwan ties strengthen with Lord Ganesha's worship
6:39
Khabren Khatakhat: Family demands CBI probe in Sonali murder case
Deshhit,floods in pakistan 2022,flood in pakistan 2022,floods in pakistan,Pakistan floods,pakistan floods 2022,pakistan flood 2022,Pakistan,Pakistan flood,selab in pakistan 2022,floods in pakistan 2022 today,flood pakistan 2022,flood pakistan 2022 today,flood in pakistan 2022 today,floods pakistan,Pakistan news,Floods,flash floods pakistan,rain in pakistan,pakistan flood news,flood in pakistan today,Pakistan Army,India Pakistan relation,