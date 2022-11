Deshhit: Why is S Jaishankar going to Russia in the midst of war

November 07, 2022

It has been more than 9 months since the war between Russia and Ukraine. But this war is not taking the name of ending. Meanwhile, all eyes are now fixed on India. Because India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is going on a two-day visit to Russia for the first time amid the war.