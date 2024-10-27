videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Stampede during festival... 'system' derailed?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 27, 2024, 11:58 PM IST

Today in Tal Thok, the debate is on the issue which concerns everyone. Today the debate is on the crowd of passengers during festivals and inadequate arrangements by the railways. Years have changed, governments have changed but the picture has not changed... Today at Mumbai's Bandra railway station, the crowd tried to get on a moving train... a stampede took place and 10 passengers were injured... 2 are in critical condition...