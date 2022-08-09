NewsVideos

Deshhit: Why Nitish Kumar changes alliances again and again?

After resigning, Nitish Kumar has said that the entire party was united on leaving the NDA. At the same time, he claimed that he has to serve Bihar in the future. This is the same Nitish Kumar who had said after the alliance with BJP last time that he will never forge an alliance with RJD in any condition.

|Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 10:54 PM IST
After resigning, Nitish Kumar has said that the entire party was united on leaving the NDA. At the same time, he claimed that he has to serve Bihar in the future. This is the same Nitish Kumar who had said after the alliance with BJP last time that he will never forge an alliance with RJD in any condition.

All Videos

Deshhit: Chacha-Bhatija becomes new truth of Bihar Politics
17:34
Deshhit: Chacha-Bhatija becomes new truth of Bihar Politics
Why is Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 creating problems among power engineers
Why is Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 creating problems among power engineers
Will Virat Kohli find his way to come back in form for Asia Cup?
Will Virat Kohli find his way to come back in form for Asia Cup?
Tata Motors signed an agreement to buy Ford Motor’s manufacturing plant in Gujarat
Tata Motors signed an agreement to buy Ford Motor’s manufacturing plant in Gujarat
Bihar Politics: CM and Deputy CM to take oath tomorrow at Raj Bhavan
5:22
Bihar Politics: CM and Deputy CM to take oath tomorrow at Raj Bhavan

Trending Videos

17:34
Deshhit: Chacha-Bhatija becomes new truth of Bihar Politics
Why is Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 creating problems among power engineers
Will Virat Kohli find his way to come back in form for Asia Cup?
Tata Motors signed an agreement to buy Ford Motor’s manufacturing plant in Gujarat
5:22
Bihar Politics: CM and Deputy CM to take oath tomorrow at Raj Bhavan
Deshhit,nitish kumar reaction on bjp,Nitish Kumar resigns,Nitish kumar news,nitish kumar resign,Nitish Kumar Resignation,nitish kumar bihar,bihar cm nitish kumar resigns,bihar nitish kumar news,Bihar CM Nitish Kumar,bihar news nitish kumar,nitish kumar latest news,nitish kumar resignation news,breaking news nitish kumar resigns from bihar cm post,BJP,RJD,Breaking News,NDA,Bihar news,bihar politics crisis,bihar new government form updates,nitish kumar political history,