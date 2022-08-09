Deshhit: Why Nitish Kumar changes alliances again and again?

After resigning, Nitish Kumar has said that the entire party was united on leaving the NDA. At the same time, he claimed that he has to serve Bihar in the future. This is the same Nitish Kumar who had said after the alliance with BJP last time that he will never forge an alliance with RJD in any condition.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 10:54 PM IST

After resigning, Nitish Kumar has said that the entire party was united on leaving the NDA. At the same time, he claimed that he has to serve Bihar in the future. This is the same Nitish Kumar who had said after the alliance with BJP last time that he will never forge an alliance with RJD in any condition.