Deshhit: Will Droupadi Murmu be India's next President?

Droupadi Murmu is believed to be the President of India from the NDA side and today Jagdeep Dhankhar has also filed his nomination for the post of Vice-President. During this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present with him.

| Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 10:56 PM IST

