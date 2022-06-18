NewsVideos

Deshhit: Will Government be able to clear doubts of youth on 'Agnipath'?

The ruckus over the Agnipath scheme has not stopped yet. A bandh was called by the opposition against this scheme in Bihar today. During this there has been arson and stone pelting by the protesters. Today Bihar Police has arrested 140 miscreants

|Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 11:15 PM IST
