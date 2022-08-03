Deshhit: Will supporting China create difficulties for Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif?

In the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the world appeared to be divided into two groups. A similar reaction is also on the situation in Taiwan. Many countries have supported China and many have described Nancy Pelosi's visit as absolutely right. Pakistan is also among those countries supporting China. Now the question is, will supporting China create difficulties for Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif?

| Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 11:24 PM IST

