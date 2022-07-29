NewsVideos

Deshhit: Will Taiwan become the second Ukraine?

In a conversation with US President Joe Biden, Jinping has made it clear that whoever plays with fire will burn himself. At the same time, he also said that Taiwan is an integral part of China. Now the question is, will Taiwan become the second Ukraine?

|Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 11:26 PM IST
In a conversation with US President Joe Biden, Jinping has made it clear that whoever plays with fire will burn himself. At the same time, he also said that Taiwan is an integral part of China. Now the question is, will Taiwan become the second Ukraine?

All Videos

DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
5:22
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
4:51
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
Agenda India ka: Bengal Recruitment Scam--Arpita Mukherjee's crocodile tears during medical test?
36:2
Agenda India ka: Bengal Recruitment Scam--Arpita Mukherjee's crocodile tears during medical test?
Foreign Ministers of India & Pakistan attend Kazakhstan-Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting
1:8
Foreign Ministers of India & Pakistan attend Kazakhstan-Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan apologizes to President Droupadi Murmu over controversial statement
1:21
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan apologizes to President Droupadi Murmu over controversial statement

Trending Videos

5:22
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
4:51
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
36:2
Agenda India ka: Bengal Recruitment Scam--Arpita Mukherjee's crocodile tears during medical test?
1:8
Foreign Ministers of India & Pakistan attend Kazakhstan-Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting
1:21
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan apologizes to President Droupadi Murmu over controversial statement
Deshhit,china vs taiwan,Taiwan,taiwan vs china,taiwan vs china war,China Taiwan,China,Taiwan China,taiwan china war,China and Taiwan,china taiwan war,taiwan china conflict,china taiwan relations,china taiwan conflict,taiwan china news,china taiwan news,china taiwan tension,taiwan china tensions,taiwan china invasion,china attacked taiwan,us china taiwan,China Taiwan tensions,america vs china military power,America Vs China,america vs china war,