Deshhit: Will Taiwan become the second Ukraine?

In a conversation with US President Joe Biden, Jinping has made it clear that whoever plays with fire will burn himself. At the same time, he also said that Taiwan is an integral part of China. Now the question is, will Taiwan become the second Ukraine?

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 11:26 PM IST

