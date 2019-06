Deshhit: Wreckage of missing AN-32 aircraft found in Arunachal

The wreckage of the AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was spotted on Tuesday 16 km north of Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh, eight days after it went missing after taking off from Assam’s Jorhat. The aircraft had 13 people on board and the IAF said efforts are on to establish the status of the occupants.