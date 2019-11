Desshit: UPA-2 Congress wanted to join RCEP: Zee News Exclusive

India on Monday decided against joining the 16-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) mega-trade agreement, saying the present form of the deal "does not address satisfactorily India`s outstanding issues and concerns". Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the RCEP summit here, outlined India`s concerns and said, "It is not possible for India to join the RCEP Agreement". Zee News has accessed a document proving that Congress UPA-2 wanted to Join RCEP.