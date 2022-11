Dev Deepawali 2022: Grand Dev Diwali will be celebrated in Varanasi today, 10 lakh diyas will be lit at the ghats

| Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 06:27 PM IST

Dev Deepawali is being celebrated across the country on 7th November with great pomp. All preparations have been made to celebrate Dev Diwali in a grand manner in Varanasi. On this occasion, 10 lakh diyas will be lit at the ghats of Varanasi.