Dhami government's action in Ankita murder case, Pulkit Arya's resort demolished at midnight

| Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

Ankita Bhandari's body has been recovered from Chilla Canal in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. The relatives have identified the body of Ankita Bhandari. Earlier, taking a big action, the Dhami government of Uttarakhand had bulldozed the resort of accused Pulkit Arya in the middle of the night.