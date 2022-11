Dharam Yatra : Watch the perfect use of Kaal Bhairav's grace on Zee News

| Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 05:54 PM IST

Kaal Bhairav ​​Jayanti 2022: Kaal Bhairav ​​Jayanti is celebrated on the Ashtami date of Krishna Paksha of the Marshish month. It is also called Kalashtami. Lord Kaal Bhairav ​​is the Rudra form of Lord Shiva. Worshiping Kaal Bhairav ​​and Lord Shiva on this day by law removes many problems in life. On the other hand, doing forbidden work on this day can anger Kaal Bhairav