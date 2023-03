videoDetails

Dhirendra Shastri : Divine court of Bageshwar Dham government in Mumbai

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 02:53 PM IST

Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham will hold a two-day court in Mumbai from today. Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti has written a letter to the police. There has been a demand to ban the program immediately. Baba's court has been decorated. While on the one hand the opposition is opposing the program of the Bageshwar Dham government by alleging insult to Saint Tukaram