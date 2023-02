videoDetails

Dhirendra Shastri Makes Big Statement on Religious Conversion During his Darbar In Prayagraj

| Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

Bageshwar Dham's Baba Dhirendra Shastri reached Prayagraj on Thursday. During his Prayagraj visit, he took a bath at Triveni Sangam River. After divine bathing, he organized a Darbar in Prayagraj. During this, Pandit Dhirendra Shastri made a big statement on religious conversion. He said that 'conversion in India has to be stopped and a Hindu nation has to be made'.