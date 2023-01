videoDetails

Dhirendra Shastri speaks on death threat

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 06:07 PM IST

Lokesh Garg, a relative of Baba Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, has lodged a complaint of receiving threats in MP's Chhatarpur. On this threat, Baba says that he was threatened because he talked about Sanatan Dharma.