News
Dhirendra Shastri's brother Shaligram arrested
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 02, 2023, 05:14 PM IST
Bageshwar Baba's brother Shaligram has been arrested. Shaligram is accused of intimidating and threatening a Dalit family at a wedding ceremony.
