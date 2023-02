videoDetails

Disaster Department issues Avalanche Alert in 4 districts of Uttarakhand

| Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 08:42 AM IST

Disaster Management Department has issued an avalanche warning in four districts of Uttarakhand. There is a possibility of avalanche in Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pithoragarh and Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand in areas above 3000 meters.