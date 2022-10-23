NewsVideos

Diwali Deepotsav 2022: A record 18 lakh diyas will be lit in Ayodhya Deepotsav

|Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 03:40 PM IST
Ayodhya is going to organize grand deepotsav today. During Deepotsav18 lakh diyas will be lit. PM Modi will begin the programme and will also attend Saryu Aarti.

All Videos

Diwali Deepotsav 2022: Grand Diwali festival in Ayodhya, PM Modi will start Deepotsav
6:10
Diwali Deepotsav 2022: Grand Diwali festival in Ayodhya, PM Modi will start Deepotsav
T20 World Cup 2022: Team India got the target of 160 runs
5:54
T20 World Cup 2022: Team India got the target of 160 runs
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘padayatra’ from Raichur
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘padayatra’ from Raichur
After a controversial term, Xi Jinping secured a historic third term in power
After a controversial term, Xi Jinping secured a historic third term in power
People celebrate ‘Sky Lantern Festival’ in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
People celebrate ‘Sky Lantern Festival’ in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Trending Videos

6:10
Diwali Deepotsav 2022: Grand Diwali festival in Ayodhya, PM Modi will start Deepotsav
5:54
T20 World Cup 2022: Team India got the target of 160 runs
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘padayatra’ from Raichur
After a controversial term, Xi Jinping secured a historic third term in power
People celebrate ‘Sky Lantern Festival’ in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
ayodhya deepotsav 2022,deepotsav 2022,Ayodhya Deepotsav,Deepotsav in Ayodhya,diwali deepotsav 2022,Diwali 2022,deepavali 2022,Diwali,deepotsav ayodhya 2022,deepotsav ayodhya,ayodhya deepotsav diwali,ayodhya deepotsav today,Ayodhya,Ayodhya diwali,Deepotsav,ayodhya deepotsav 2022 status,ayodhya deepotsav 2022 breaking,pm modi in ayodhya,Ayodhya news,CM Yogi,cm yogi in ayodhya,pm in deepotsav,modi in deepotsav,Zee News,Hindi News,diwali deepotsav,