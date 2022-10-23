Diwali Deepotsav 2022: A record 18 lakh diyas will be lit in Ayodhya Deepotsav

| Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 03:40 PM IST

Ayodhya is going to organize grand deepotsav today. During Deepotsav18 lakh diyas will be lit. PM Modi will begin the programme and will also attend Saryu Aarti.