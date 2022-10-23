NewsVideos

Diwali Deepotsav 2022: PM Modi will reach Ayodhya shortly | PM Modi | Ayodhya

|Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 06:38 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Ayodhya on Sunday (23rd October) evening to take part in Deepotsav function. CM Yogi will also participate in the event.

