DNA: '360 degree' analysis of Suryakumar Yadav's batting

| Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 12:08 AM IST

Just like the English phrase, Sky is the Limit, Team India's SKY i.e., Surya Kumar Yadav is also limitless. 32-year-old Surya Kumar Yadav played his first T20 International match on 14 March 2021 and since then he has become the backbone of the Indian middle order in just one year. So today in DNA watch the 360 degree analysis of unique shots of Surya Kumar Yadav.