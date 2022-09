DNA: 8-month-old baby dies after mobile battery explodes

The battery of a mobile phone exploded in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, due to which an 8-month-old girl lost her life. It is being told that the mobile phone was on charging at the time of the accident.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 12:04 AM IST

