DNA: A Village That Celebrates 'Kali Diwali'

| Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 11:28 PM IST

After two days, you will celebrate the festival of Diwali, celebrate happiness by lighting diyas in your homes. But what is known that there is a village in the country where mourning is celebrated on the day of Diwali. Melkote village in Karnataka has a bloody history whose wounds turn green every year on Diwali. About 200 years ago there was such a massacre in this village, which is still in the minds of the people here.