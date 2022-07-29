NewsVideos

DNA: Adhir Ranjan controversial statement-- Analysis of the word 'Rashtrapatni'

The debate over the word 'Rashtrapatni' is not new. After independence, there was a long debate on this in the Constituent Assembly as well. At that time, the question was raised in the Constituent Assembly that if a woman becomes the President of the country, will she be addressed as 'Rashtrapati' or the word 'Rashtrapatni' will be used for her. In response to this debate, many words then came out as suggestions.

|Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 01:54 AM IST
The debate over the word 'Rashtrapatni' is not new. After independence, there was a long debate on this in the Constituent Assembly as well. At that time, the question was raised in the Constituent Assembly that if a woman becomes the President of the country, will she be addressed as 'Rashtrapati' or the word 'Rashtrapatni' will be used for her. In response to this debate, many words then came out as suggestions.

