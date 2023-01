videoDetails

DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 11:34 PM IST

In Joshimath, Uttarakhand, cracks are continuously increasing on houses, houses, shops, roads and new cracks are emerging at any place anytime and these cracks are not small. See in DNA today, after all, whose eye was on Joshimath?