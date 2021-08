DNA: Against the Britishers in Kakori, it was a 'train action' not a 'kand'

In 1925, Indian revolutionaries robbed a train in Kakori to buy weapons for use against the British, for which he was hanged. Paying tribute to these revolutionaries, the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has changed its name from 'Kakori Kand' to 'Kakori Train Action'.