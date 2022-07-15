DNA: AIIMS sent proposal for research on Sushruta Samhita

On the occasion of National Plastic Day, we will tell you about Maharishi Sushruta, who is called the Father of Surgery. The doctors of Delhi AIIMS have sent a proposal to the Department of Science and Technology under which research will be done on Sushruta Samhita.

| Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 11:44 PM IST

