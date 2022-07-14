NewsVideos

DNA: Amarnath Yatris will get booklet carrying information about real history of Amarnath cave

Yesterday it was told in DNA that the Amarnath cave was not discovered for the first time in the year 1850. This news created a big impact. Government of India's organization, the Indian Council of Historical Research, announced that a booklet will be provided to Amarnath Yatris from next year. This booklet will carry information about the real history of Amarnath cave.

|Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 01:22 AM IST
