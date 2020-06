DNA analysis of 29% rise in lion population in Gujarat

The population of Asiatic lions in Gujarat has witnessed a massive jump in the last five years, from 523 in 2015 to 674 in 2020. The growth rate is a jump of almost 29%. Daily News and Analysis (DNA) hosted by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, brings to you analysis of the top news of the day. In this segment of DNA, we analyse 29% rise in lion population in Gujarat.