DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A

After the scrapping of Article 370 and Article 35A, Jammu and Kashmir is now under the ambit of one legislation, one constitution. It can be said that today on the third anniversary of scrapping of these articles, Jammu and Kashmir is entering a new era. Now two flags are not waved in Jammu and Kashmir and the law followed in India is followed and applicable here as well.

| Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 12:24 AM IST

After the scrapping of Article 370 and Article 35A, Jammu and Kashmir is now under the ambit of one legislation, one constitution. It can be said that today on the third anniversary of scrapping of these articles, Jammu and Kashmir is entering a new era. Now two flags are not waved in Jammu and Kashmir and the law followed in India is followed and applicable here as well.