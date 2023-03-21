videoDetails

DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 12:20 AM IST

Amritpal Singh, involved in anti-national conspiracy, is running here and there to escape from the police. He also knew that till when his master sitting in Pakistan would be able to help him. Amritpal Singh's Pakistani propaganda in the name of Khalistan ended in one stroke. For a long time, he was sowing the seeds of bigotry in the name of Khalistan by going to different areas of Punjab. But this seed was not allowed to flourish by the Punjab Police and the people of Punjab itself.