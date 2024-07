videoDetails

DNA: 'Weapon chemistry' between Modi-Putin

Sonam | Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 02:12 AM IST

PM Modi Putin Video: PM Modi is in Moscow on the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Where both the leaders will be a part of the 22nd India-Russia annual summit. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a warm welcome as soon as he reached Russia...the PM was given a guard of honor at the airport.