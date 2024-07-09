videoDetails

DNA: UP teachers’ protest against online attendance

Sonam | Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 02:12 AM IST

Digital Attendance Controversy: Now news in DNA about that order of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Which the government school teachers have clearly refused to accept. From today, digital attendance has become compulsory for teachers in all primary schools of Uttar Pradesh. It is reported that out of about six lakh teachers, only 6 teachers marked digital attendance. In protest against digital attendance, teachers of many schools had come wearing black bands.