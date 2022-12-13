NewsVideos
DNA: Analysis of China's evil eye on Tawang

|Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 11:16 PM IST
Politics has intensified on the issue of violent clash between the Indian Army and the Chinese Army in Tawang. There was a lot of uproar in the Parliament regarding this. So there, a war of words has started between BJP and Congress. Regarding the Tawang issue, Home Minister Amit Shah said that no one can take even an inch of India's land. Shah said that Congress is politicizing this, while it should praise the bravery of the army. Watch the big debate today in Kasam Samvidhan Ki on this issue.

