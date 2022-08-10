DNA: Analysis of Freebie politics in India

Nowadays the tradition of giving freebies has emerged very strongly in politics. Aam Aadmi Party has been promising many free things before every election. And after Delhi, AAP has got great success in Punjab. PM Modi has warned many times about free culture in the country.

| Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 11:10 PM IST

Nowadays the tradition of giving freebies has emerged very strongly in politics. Aam Aadmi Party has been promising many free things before every election. And after Delhi, AAP has got great success in Punjab. PM Modi has warned many times about free culture in the country.