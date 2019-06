DNA: Analysis of Indian celeb journalists reporting inside ICU

Journalism should be done for a social cause, but while reporting one must remember the value of life also. Children dying in Muzaffarpur due to AES is a topic over which govt of the state is totally responsible but rather asking questions to the govt, some celeb journalist turned their route towards the ICU of the local hospitals. ICU is not a ground to report from, as the name suggests 'Intesive Care Unit'. Watch report