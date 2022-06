DNA: Analysis of Indian Politics in the Captivity of 'Families'

Earlier our country was the slave of the British but after independence, our country became the slave of some families. But what is happening in Shiv Sena today can be a big lesson for all other parties.

| Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 12:06 AM IST

