DNA: Analysis of India's 'determination power' against Coronavirus

On March 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the coronavirus crisis that has gripped India. PM has called for a "Janata curfew" on March 22, saying all citizens must stay in their houses from 7 am to 9 pm to try and check the spread of the deadly virus. The Prime Minister also cautioned citizens against hoarding and panic-buying, confirming that the supply of essentials like milk, medications, and food would be preserved. In this segment of DNA watch- Coronavirus के ख़िलाफ़ भारत की 'संकल्प शक्ति' का विश्लेषण | PM Modi का भारतवासियों से 9 आग्रह | COVID-19 | Janta Curfew